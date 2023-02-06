Turkey updates earthquake death toll to 2,316

Residents and rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 6, 2022. – At least 1,293 people were killed and 3,411 injured across Syria today in an earthquake that had its epicentre in southwestern Turkey, the government and rescuers said. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)

Turkey on Monday said 2,316 people were killed and 13,293 injured in a devastating earthquake that hit the country.

The emergencies services said 7,340 people had been rescued so far. The update brings the total number of quake victims in Turkey and neighbouring Syria to 3,613.