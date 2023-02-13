Trust in God, vote in general election — Cleric urges Nigerians

.

Pastor Godwin Ube, a Senior Pastor at Help from Above Healing and Deliverance Ministry Worldwide, has urged Nigerians to trust God for the restoration of the country’s glory.

Ude, who stated this on Sunday in Abuja during his sermon at the church’s special Sunday evening service, said this had become necessary, as Nigerians prepared for the forthcoming general elections.

He said that a better Nigeria was about to emerge, notwithstanding the myriad of challenges facing the country.

“Nigerians are not happy with the various challenges confronting the country, but they should put their trust in God and stop looking at the challenges.

“Many people are disappointed with the turn of events in the country, but we must all believe that all hope is not lost. We should be optimistic and trust God for a better Nigeria.

“While trusting in God, we must also participate in the electoral process. In spite of the security challenges and the financial constraints, we must vote and ensure that our votes count,” he said.

The cleric, who stated that there was hope for a better country, cautioned Nigerians against projecting the country in a bad light and jumping to the conclusion that Nigeria can never work again.

He said that it was dangerous for citizens to give up on themselves and the nation, especially at a time when the future of the country depended on their participation in the electoral process.

According to him, we cannot risk losing hope now because this is the only country we have; we must keep hope alive, pray and participate in the forthcoming elections.

“Nigerians should remain steadfast. God, who brought us from yesterday to today, will take us from today to a tomorrow of answered prayers.

“If not for God and prayers, there would have been no Nigeria again today. There are nations that did not face half of what Nigeria has faced and are today in serious turmoil.

“We must be grateful to God at all times for life and peace; there is always something to be grateful to God for,” he said.

The senior pastor urged all the candidates vying for elective positions at various levels to rely on God for their victories.

He said that all the contestants with people-centric mandates and the fear and love for humans and God needed not be afraid of losing.

Ude prayed that the country would be restored by the new government and its glory renewed and projected to the world again.

He enjoined Nigerians to remain resilient and ensure that the country remained united before, during and after the general elections.