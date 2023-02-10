Tributes as former Chelsea player Marcos Alonso’s father dies

By Biodun Busari

Former Barcelona star and ex-Chelsea player Marcos Alonso’s father, Marcos Alonso Peña has died at the age of 63.

The news of his passing hit Spain on Thursday after a “long illness” and Barcelona where he played for five years offered their “deepest condolences” before a president Joan Laporta called for a minute silence during a press briefing.

Barcelona tweeted, “FC Barcelona would like to express its deepest condolences for the passing of former Barça player and father of a first-team player Marcos Alonso Peña.

“All of our strength to Marcos Alonso and his entire family. Rest in peace.”

In the same vein, Atletico Madrid, where he spent three years as a player and one more as a manager, also paid their tribute.

“The Red & White family is mourning for the death of Marcos Alonso Peña. We would like to convey our most sincere condolences to the family. May he rest in peace,” Atletico Madrid tweeted.

Rayo Vallecano, another Peña’s former club, added: “From Rayo Vallecano, we want to convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marcos Alonso Pena.

“He was a former coach of the Club, who passed away at the age of 63.”

Peña made 124 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 28 goals.