Traffic mgt: Lagos govt lends support to check quacks in automobile sector

.As union launches “FindMech” helpline app

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has expressed commitment to support initiatives geared towards ensuring the free flow of traffic and safety on roads across the state.

Permanent Secretary, PS, Ministry of Transportation, Engnr. Gbolahan Toriola, made the remarks on Wednesday, during the official launch of the “FindMech” automobile application, by FindMech Firm, in collaboration with the Auto Mechanics Association of Nigeria, AMAN, and Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, at Ikeja, Lagos.

Toriola said the government would continue to ensure the free flow of traffic and safety on roads across the state, in line with the THEME Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s which listed transportation as the first item of its agenda.

FindMech is an innovative online auto application designed to connect vehicle owners to professional automobile technicians for appropriate diagnosis of their vehicles and expert handling of the necessary repairs, thereby eliminating the influencing quackery.

Toriola, who noted that one of the major causes of traffic gridlock remain breakdown of vehicles and road accidents due to poor state of vehicles plying the roads, commended the initiative, describing it as critical and dynamic, which he said would go a long way in solving traffic gridlock, and making roads across the state very safe and seamless to motorists.

The PS, while alluding to the fact that vehicles could breakdown any moment, with attendant traffic gridlock, said the App, besides offering avenue to owners to secure professional automobile technicians to work on them, would also “help us move the vehicles away in good time.”

Toriola continued: “Our concern is that the road is free and safe to drive on at all time. If you have a breakdown and you don’t move the vehicle away and get somebody to fix it, the problem will still persist and possibly cause an impediment on the road. Transport is the dynamic and wheel of any viable economy,” he said.

He assured the FindMech Auto of the state government’s support, saying that its innovation in addressing challenges in automobile field and eradicating quackery would benefit vehicle owners and all road users.

Toriola charged the body to be up and doing in ensuring that its rating in public view was protected.

Earlier, NATA President, Engr. Magaji Muhammad Sani, also applauded the innovation, saying that it could not have come at a better time than now as, it would bring succor to the motorists and “boosting the economic viability of our members nationwide.”

This was just as he lamented that the auto technicians business “which hitherto is practised by only professionals is today bedeviled with quackery.

“So, FindMech, when it eventually becomes operational will not only checkmate this sharp practices but it will also go a long way in giving motorists the best auto mechanics services while directing them to the closet available professional auto mechanics when their vehicles eventually breakdown,” Sani said.

He said NATA would partner with FindMech in order to promote the services of its professional members in order to be at par with industry best practice.

Speaking earlier, Managing Director of FindMech, Mr. Oladipupo Akinfaye, said the App, [email protected], would no doubt help in reducing the perennial traffic problem on the road, which he said was often caused by vehicle breakdowns ”which in most cases occupy fraction of the road and if not attended to in good time cause traffic gridlock.”

According to him, it will also solve the problem of quackery in the automobile repairs industry in the country, noting that many had lost their vehicles to the menace of quacks who parade themselves as experts.

“They exploit unsuspecting victims and yet find no solution to the problems of their vehicles. Only qualified and rated technicians with expertise in different brands of vehicles are listed on our Auto App,” he said.

The MD vowed to checkmate the ugly trend of quacks in the sector.

Akinfaye, stated that the vehicle owners in Nigeria will no longer be exposed to the exploitation and agonies of unqualified auto technicians and quacks.

“Nigeria is a developing country with hardworking citizens who work hard to earn their living so the time has come to arrest the trends and activities of quacks in the industry,” he stated.

Akinfaye said qualified technicians across all areas in the automobile industry with up to date knowledge are pulled into single structure called “Find Mech” designed to enable vehicle owners including corporate organization find professionals around where they are.

He said car owners can easily access the services of qualified automobile professionals within the location where they experience challenges with their vehicles as a qualified technician will be just a phone call away.

Dignitaries and organizations at the official lauch included: Representative s of the Lagos State Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, officials of Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, executives of NATA and other similar umbrella associations of auto technicians from all the states.