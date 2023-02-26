 Top travel destinations for casino enthusiasts

Casino enthusiasts have largely traded brick-and-mortar locations for their online counterparts and now enjoy their favourite games over the Internet. There are plenty of advantages you can only enjoy online, yet the allure of land-based casinos is still strong. When it comes to the top travel destinations for casino players, JeffBet.com asked over 2,000 people and these five locations are what the players voted for.

Las Vegas, Nevada

There is simply no place as Las Vegas when it comes to land-based casinos and Sin City is the ultimate destination for casino fans. The Strip is a fascinating place that has a lot to offer in addition to some of the most glamorous casinos worldwide. You can play at Caesar’s Palace, Mandalay Bay, The Venetian, MGM Grand, and Treasure Island and stay at reasonably priced and luxurious hotels. While in town, you can enjoy memorable shows and the city looks great throughout the year.



Macau, China

The Chinese have tried to emulate Las Vegas and provide gamblers with a worthy alternative to Sin City. To some extent, they succeeded in their quest, even though many of the casinos look like replicas of the real thing. In Southeast Asia, Macau is by far the most popular destination for gamblers and the place has some amazing casinos. While there are fewer opportunities for entertainment beyond gaming, this amazing city is still a must-see if you are a casino enthusiast.



Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City has lost much of its appeal in recent years and is only a pale copy of the gambling hop at the beginning of the 20th century. While it fell behind Las Vegas, it provides a nice alternative for Americans living on the East Coast. It has fewer casinos and hotels, but there are still plenty of things to do in town, before and after a fruitful gambling session. The prices are lower and the nice promenade is a popular tourist attraction, so you won’t regret spending a weekend here.

Monte Carlo, Monaco



Monte Carlo is the obvious place to visit if you are a casino enthusiast traveling across Europe. It was the first city to have a proper casino and over the centuries, it built on this solid foundation. The local casino is luxurious and in some regards superior to its American counterpart, not to mention its impressive history. The destination was made popular by James Bond movie films, so anyone visiting the Mediterranean should consider a short break to Monaco and at night at the local casino.

Nassau, Bahamas



Arguably the best destination for gambling fans in the Caribbean, Nassau is conveniently located close to Florida. Even Americans prefer this destination to Atlantic City, because of the better climate and beautiful landscape. The Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island attracts most of the visitors and it has more to offer in addition to casino games. Poker fans dream of playing here in one of the biggest tournaments in the world, while enjoying a memorable summer vacation in winter.

Written by Jamie Dodd