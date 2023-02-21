Top 5 areas to buy properties with flexible payment plan in Lagos

An investment property can simply be described as a property built, purchased, or acquired to generate revenue. Typically, investment properties do not serve as the owner’s primary residence.

This revenue could be through rental income, capital appreciation from the future resale, property flipping, or a combination of all systems.

Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa needs no introduction. It is one of the top ten fastest-growing cities in the world with a population of over 23 million (2023).

This is the city in Nigeria known as the land of wealth and the place to seek a better life. Lagos has the most profitable and valuable real estate market across the country. Investors within and beyond know this is the hotspot in Nigeria to buy investment properties.

If you have been thinking about buying or simply investing in a property in Lagos to earn a return, this is the right time to do so.

Here are five top areas in Lagos to buy properties. These places all have growing property markets, increasing population and high property values for guaranteed returns.

EPE

Epe is making the largest land contribution to the planned ‘Future of Lagos’. With significant projects like the planned International Airport, the Fourth Mainland Bridge, the Largest Deep-Sea Port in West Africa, the Dangote Refinery, and Lekki free zone etc.

Epe is expected to be the next major metropolis and land prices are rising quickly. Epe is just an hour from Lekki with good road networks, making commuting to major parts of the city easy and fast.

Smart investors are stacking up land in this area for future resale of up to 100% ROI. This can be referred to as land banking which we discussed extensively here .

Epe is expected to be the next major metropolis and land prices are rising quickly. Smart investors are acquiring land in this area for future resale.

LEKKI

Unlike Epe, one can say Lekki is a developed area. This is one of the prime locations at the centre of Lagos upscale market. Lekki is the hub of top-tier commercial and residential properties as the area has found a perfect way to mix-use the location for both activities.

The value of properties in Lekki is on a continuous rise and the demand is competing without bother for the exorbitant pricing.

Investors acquire multiple properties in this location to use as residential rentals, office spaces, and a hot mention is ‘short-lets’.

This 2-Bedroom Apartment located in Ologolo Lekki is perfect for a shortlet home. With an affordable price point, flexible payment plan and a ready to move in standard structure.

Learn more about Ruby 3 Apartment here .

AJAH

Ajah is a large neighborhood in the Lekki area of Lagos. It is one of the fastest-growing areas in Lagos known to be the next best option for those unable to afford its desirable neighboring areas like Lekki, Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

A notable Estate in Ajah is the popular Abraham Adesanya Estate developed by the Lagos state government as a low-cost housing scheme. However, private developers and individuals have added luxurious structures and estates raising the value and growth in the area.

If you love the beach area, Abraham Adesanya also adds this to the list of great features it has.

Reserville Estate is a newly constructed development in Abraham Adesanya with 4 Bedroom Twin Duplexes available.

SURULERE

Surulere is popular in Lagos for many reasons. It is one of the most exclusive areas on the Mainland with both residential and commercial activities playing actively side by side.

This is an area with a high population and steady high demand resulting from its favorable transport link from the mainland to the island.

This location promises an absolute guaranteed return on investment properties either for residential or commercial use.

Properties available in Surulere include 3 Bedroom Apartments and 4-Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex + BQ developments.

OGUDU

If you’re looking for one of the best places to buy investment properties, Ogudu is on the top of the list.

Ogudu is a calm, serene and exclusive community in Lagos with modern amenities and rightly surrounded by equally sophisticated neighborhoods like Magodo, Omole, Ikeja, Gbagada and only five minutes from the third mainland bridge.

The potential to make great profit from investment in the area is high. It also makes a perfect place to buy a retirement home to live a quiet life away from the city chaos.

Modern residential developments are available in Ogudu, an area well-suited for those seeking a quiet life away from the city chaos.