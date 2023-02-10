Top 10 classic Cars for when you hit the Jackpot

The interior

Jackpot slots are by far one of the most popular non GamStop casino games that you will always find a dedicated section in every gambling site. The prize money you can get can range from several thousand to several million dollars.

Although the winning odds of these prizes remain very low, betting on a spin in any of these games starts at just $0.1. Imagine you bet 0.1 on a jackpot in a non GamStop casino and got the jackpot, what is the first thing you will buy? Perhaps the first thing you think of is a luxury car, if that’s the case, here is a list of 10 of the most beautiful and most expensive classic cars of all time.

10. Aston Martin DB5

We start the list with perhaps one of the most famous cars in the world. The Aston Martin DB5 is also known from the James Bond movies “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball”. If you are a James Bond fan like us, you can buy this car for no less than €4.6 million. Not bad if you just hit a jackpot, right?

9. Ferrari 275 GTB Competizione

The Ferrari 275 GTB is a two-seater and was built between 1964 and 1968. The Ferarri had a 3.3 V-12 engine that produced between 280 and 300 hp. Which was a lot for the time. In total, only 80 pieces of this version were made. This rare classic car is now being sold for around €9 million!

8. 1968 Ford GT40 Gulf/Mirage Lightweight Racer

We know what we’re doing with our jackpot. For us perhaps one of the most beautiful cars on the list. The Ford GT40 is a high-performance race car built in England and America. The GT40 won the 24 Hours of Le Mans 4 times in a row (from 1966 to 1968). The car is now sold for €11 million.

7. Shelby Cobra – Carroll Shelby

Sadly, Carrol Shelby is no longer alive. He passed away in 2012. Fortunately, you can still admire his cars. The very first Cobra that Shelby drove herself is now worth €13.75 million. Unfortunately, this is not for sale because it can be viewed in the showroom. By the way, you will never buy the Shelby in good condition. The cars were all used by Carroll.

6. Ferrari 250 GT SWB Special 1962

You can buy a Ferrari 250 GT SWB for around €16.5 million. This was the forerunner of the legendary 250 GTO. When the Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione rolled out of the factory in 1960, it immediately became one of the most coveted cars in the world. More than fifty years later, the exclusivity of this model has only increased.

5. 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider by Touring

Cruising through the mountains with your open roof, who wouldn’t want that? This black beauty was built in 1939. The Alfa Romeo 8C has 8 cylinders and 180hp. The car was sold at auction for €18.5 million.

4. Jaguar D-TYPE (1955)

This car looks a bit like the first batmobile from the 1966 series and that makes it pretty cool! The Jaguar was sold for €21 million

3. 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider

Once, Again, The Man with the Hammer Strikes, Sold! This Ferarri was sold at auction for €25,717.180. And the beautiful thing is. The total amount has been paid to charities and not to the heirs of Eddie Smith Sr. This Ferarri is only 1 of 10 examples built in the 1960s by the bodybuilder Scaglietti.

2. Mercedes Benz W196 (1954)

The predecessor of our current Formula 1 car was sold for no less than €29 million at the auction. The Mercedes-Benz W196 was produced for the Formula 1 season of 1954 and 1955. In the hands of Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss, this car won 9 out of 12 races and both world championships.

1. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

You will probably be shocked, when the Ferarri came on the market in 1962, it cost only €15,000. Meanwhile (52 years later), the same car was auctioned for no less than €35 million. Let’s face it, this is ridiculously expensive! We would store the car neatly in our garage and never touch it again.