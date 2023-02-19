Tonto Dikeh replies ex-husband, Churchill over ‘move on’ remark

Tonto Dikeh

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh replied to her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill who pleaded with her to move on as the drama plays out.

Churchill severely retaliated against Tonto Dikeh for labeling him a deadbeat father, but gently urged her to move on via his Instagram page on Saturday.

He stated that it was none of her business, if he has numerous women and children, while urging her to put her life first and put the past behind her.

He wrote: “If I 10 wives, 10 children, I get money or I no get, e no concern you. Deal with the past and move on and focus on your life. Forget history it has been seven years please move on. It’s election period.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co0NQMrLLBb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tonto, in response to his post, took to her Instagram page on Saturday to add more fuel to the burning flames.

She called Churchill this time an “unlimited Yahoo boy,” whose nature was meant to lie, adding that he made a mistake thinking she had not moved on.

Tonto further advised him to adopt his fatherly nature from David, while she gave her viewers more insight into her claims.

She wrote, “Thinking I have not moved on is the worst mistake you can make.

“I came out to make a point that you are a liar, and a deadbeat father, who neither pays fees nor child support to any of his kids.

“This should sink, learn to be a man from David. You have always been a big fan of his, adopt is fatherly nature at least to your daughters.”

“Cause like I said, my son will never need nothing from you, not even your God called forsaken name.

“I’m not going to be stuck with a man I dumped, that climbed seven mountains to try to get me back.

“Nah bruv.” https://www.instagram.com/reel/Co0XNiboKfE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tonto Dikeh had earlier dragged her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill accusing him of being the worst father to their son, King.

The incident happened after Churchill penned a birthday message to his son, King, who celebrated his 7th birthday on Friday.

She explained how Churchill and his family maintained they had been awarded custody of the child in the legal proceeding, but they ultimately chose to leave the child with her.

She continued by saying that she had won the lawsuit and that Churchill was simply lying, adding that he had never taken any responsibility for the welfare of their son, yet he brags online about how much he does.

She further claimed that he was just a mere donor, adding that he was truly a deadbeat father.

Just two years after getting married in 2015, Tonto and Churchill split up due to rumors of domestic violence and extramarital affairs.

The divorce was nasty since it received a lot of media attention after their back-and-forth argument on social media.