Tonto Dikeh gifts son plots of land on 7th birthday

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has set the internet ablaze after she disclosed the gift she presented her son, King Andre, on his 7th birthday anniversary.

The actress made this known via a post on her Instagram page on Friday, where she disclosed she gifted her son on his 7th birthday, 10 plots of land in Abuja, while having him named after the 58 hectares estate. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cow6_d9I2f-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She further disclosed how she in her words,” suffered, cried, being messed up, betrayed” just to be a proud mother to him.

Sharing some photos on her page, Dikeh wrote, “I may not be alive in 10 years, or 5 years or 3 years or 1 year or 6 months or 3 months or the next day.

“But for every day I live I will work to making your future a great one. Just like your name King, you’ll rule.

“Congratulations my son for becoming the newest owner of 10 plots of land at the #domak_group Domak Luxury Garden City.

“Abuja and having a court/estate of 58 hectares named after him (KingAndre Court) by the Chairman Domak Groups (DR. Amb Kingsley N Azonobi).”

She added: “My dearest son, my world, my life. I have suffered, cried, being messed up, betrayed just so you can be a better me, I have no doubt you will make me a proud woman, I love you dangerously.” https://www.instagram.com/reel/CowxBQRonKO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre was born on the 17th of February, 2016.

Tonto Dikeh got married to Prince Churchill Olakunle, a full-time businessman and influencer. Together they gave birth to their son, King Andre but they are now separated.