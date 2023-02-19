TOKO remains most viable option for Nigeria – Okotie

By Ishola Balogun

Fresh from vacation, interim government campaigner and former Presidential candidate, Rev Chris Okotie has reminded Nigerians ahead of the general election in a few days that his Restructuring proposition, which he christened, The Okotie Option,TOKO, remains the best option for the country, moving forward.

According to his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Okotie decided to name his change mantra TOKO to give it a strong sound bite.

He said regardless of the outcome of the forthcoming election, his principal remains committed to his beliefs that only a properly restructured Nigeria under the auspices of an interim government could create the enabling environment for anyone seeking elective office to successfully implement their manifesto.

According to Rev. Okotie: “The present system of governance has become inimical and subversive to the Nigerian cause. Only an interim government with a philosophy of aboriginal democracy can salvage Nigeria from the cusp of an imminent catastrophic disintegration. It’s time for TOKO !!”

The Reverend dismissed insinuations in certain quarters that his call for an interim government is inappropriate in an election year, saying previous transition programmes never produced a settled polity because of the contradictions of the current constitution.

He argued that the ongoing election cycle would not produce the much anticipated change in the fortunes of Nigerians because of the inherent defects of the 1999 constitution being operated.

Okotie insisted that only an interim government charged with the responsibility of bringing about Aboriginal Democracy is capable of giving the country a legitimate framework for an all inclusive, indigenous constitution that would be acceptable to Nigerians.