To Love Annabelle Revesby By Busola Fawole

A REVIEW By Salamatu Sule

Love they say ‘is blind’, if love is blind, could Lord Aaron Rodborough, be the physical representation of love?

The book ‘To Love Annabelle Revesby’ tells a story of Lady Annabelle, a young woman from the higher class, who was betrothed to marry Lord Aaron, however she resented the idea, owing to the fact that he was blind. Although, handsome and wealthy, she preferred to elope with her unknown lover from the lower class, after successfully convincing her handmaid to dress like her and marry the blind Lord Aaron.

Anna her maid, looked like her, so it was not difficult to fool everyone into believing, she was Lady Annabelle.

Two things, comes interesting to me, as I read this book with keen interest. I am amazed as to how ingenious and unconventional a Nigerian, African writer could be. Busola Fawole wrote this book, with such a near touch of reality, that for once, while reading the book, it felt like a real scene. The detailed description of art, class, and gothic particular with the 14th century English was astonishing. The author’s sense of touch and creativity is remarkable.

In addition to that, Lord Aaron is to me an epitome of love. They say ‘love is blind’, he is blind. They say ‘love is kind’, he is kind. They say ‘love is compassionate’, he is compassionate. Lord Aaron embodies all qualities of love. His character tells us that, it is not about your appearance, but the content of your heart. He was blind, but he could see through his mind the beauty of his lover. We saw how he used his mind, to see and appreciate the glorious beauty of his lover. It left her awe.

Lord Aaron also doubles as a person with kindness and compassion. His character tells us that, we can be kind, caring and compassionate. We could see his reaction when he learnt of the deception, and he further went ahead to seek for his lover, the only girl, who loved him sincerely, and he forgived and took her back as his wife.

I personally urge readers of the book to learn from the character of Lord Aaron. It teaches a lot about love.

The book, To Love Annabelle Revesby exemplifies the class struggle as it was in ancient England, and also prevalent in our modern time, in many ways and in many forms. There is a contrast between the royal and commons, the rich and the poor. The language, food, dressing, education, family and even marriage of the rich is different from that of the poor. This was seen, when the ladies of the town, rallies round, Anne, whom everyone thought to be Lady Annabella and tries to enter into a conversation with her, but she couldn’t flow with the words and language used in that circle, because she was not of that circle. She was from the lower class. Her mistress even had to put her through a series of private lessons, on how to become a ‘Lady’, for her to fit in.

Busola Fawole’s book made us to understand the power of love. Lady Annabelle wilfully forgo her affluence, luxury, life and perfect future of royalty and wealth to marry a man from the lower class, with an uncertain future. I can only but wonder, what could be that thing about her unknown lover that made her forfeit everything to be with him. Unfortunately, I shall continue to wonder, as the author didn’t say much about this unknown lover.

Fate is also here. I believe Anna the poor lowly girl, from the poor family was fated to bridge the gap. It definitely would happen, sooner or later, only but time shall tell, and time did tell. Destiny took her to serve royalty (Lady Annabelle) and destiny took her to marry a man filled with love from royalty. Destiny took her to become royalty and destiny took her to salvage her family from poverty.

I am satisfied with this book, the plot, setting and diction. Busola Fawole is a fine writer, and I look forward to seeing more of her, and her works in the global stage.

To Love Annabelle Revesby https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0B7195JX7?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_dp_R6943T09H656B6RVH2TG

https://books.apple.com/gb/book/to-love-annabelle-revesby/id6443221267