Tizeti expands internet access to 10 additional states, starts mass recruitment

– In line with its commitment to widening digital inclusion in Africa with affordable broadband connectivity, particularly to the continent’s underserved populations, Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider is launching its 4G LTE network in ten new states in Nigeria.

These states include Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abuja, Kano, and Kaduna, where the demand for unlimited and cost-effective broadband internet is largely unmet. With this move, residents and businesses in these 10 states will now have access to unlimited, high-speed broadband connectivity from Tizeti at an introductory offer of Thirty Thousand Naira (N30,000 or $40) for monthly fixed broadband and installation costs, a discount from Sixty-Nine Thousand, Five Hundred Naira (N69,500).

This launch will provide significant opportunities for these states, that have not had adequate broadband infrastructure, and this will improve the competitiveness of the states with high-speed, and affordable broadband internet from Tizeti.

Tizeti offers residential and business plans that are designed to meet the needs of all types of users, from casual to business customers. With speeds up to 1000 MBPS, Tizeti’s customers can easily access the internet to work remotely, or in the office; learn online, stay connected with friends, and stream online content.

Tizeti’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kendall Ananyi, commented, “We are excited to expand our broadband internet services to more locations in Nigeria. Reliable and affordable internet connectivity is still limited to a few states. We will build last-mile digital infrastructure in these states that will move internet capacity to them and help millions of Nigerians participate and contribute to the digital economy. Internet access in these states will also complement existing or new initiatives by the state governments, for eGovernment implementation, digital access, and investment promotions, especially as many states are implementing robust digital agendas.”

Tizeti will build brand-new, solar-powered, 4G-capable towers in these cities and leverage expansive fiber networks built by some of its partners, including MainOne and Facebook, to bring millions of people online, and deliver life-changing socio-economic opportunities that access to the internet provides. Tizeti is currently available in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, and Edo States.

“Tizeti was built to tackle poor internet connectivity not only in Nigeria but on the continent as a whole, by developing a cost-effective solution from inception to delivery, for reliable and uncapped internet access for potentially millions of Africans”, says Tizeti’s Chief Operating Officer, Ifeanyi Okonkwo. “Our launch in these states will drive digital adoption, with huge implications for online learning, eCommerce, and entertainment. Interested users can pre-sign up at www.wifi.com.ng/signup as installations will start May 1st, 2023.

Ahead of this launch, the company plans a mass recruitment to fill up new roles across Nigeria. Tizeti is recruiting graduate trainees into different departments: Field Sales Engineering, Network Operations Center, Human Resources, Administration, Sales and Marketing, Finance, and Customer Service. All trainees must have a minimum of Second-Class Upper degree in relevant fields. Interested applicants can apply at www.tizeti.com/careers

For many countries in Africa, there is still a huge digital divide. This boundary between connected and unconnected translates into clear consequences for employment, education, family and social life, and access to information. According to the World Wide Web Foundation, ensuring fast internet in Africa will enable billions more to come online, and take advantage of the life-changing socio-economic opportunities that access to the Internet provides. Companies like Tizeti are playing a significant role in addressing the digital infrastructure deficits in Africa with innovative technology and capabilities, to improve development outcomes for millions of people.

Tizeti has 3.8 million unique users across Nigeria and Ghana with broadband services, including a new Skype-like personal and business enterprise communications service — WiFiCall.ng, and video streaming sites and services.