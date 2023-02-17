Tiwa Savage, Psquare, MC Charlene, others thrill at AFRIMA 8

Recently in city of Dakar, Senegal played host for the 8th Edition of the Afrima Awards; one experience that brings all African Music celebrities under one roof.

Amongst the league of African stars who graced the event were Nigerian global music superstars, P-Square, Tiwa Savage, Mc Charlene, Eltee Skhillz, Pheelz, Magixx, Fave, Asake and so many others.

AFRIMA’s Executive Producer/President, Mike Dada previously noted that the AFRIMA festival was carefully curated to reflect Africa’s rich cultural diversity, heritage as well as expose the musicians to different music markets, in line with the organisation’s objectives.

And this was the case as a lot of diverse act were given the chance to showcase their talent.

MC Charlene also known as the Energy Goddess seem to be a true reflection of AFRIMA’S intention to show the world Africa’s diverse talent.

She, being a hype lady, took the crowd by surprise with her dazzling look, confidence on the mic and how well she carried the crowd along with everything she did on the Afrima village stage.

MC Charlene stood out out with her grand performance which left many wondering how such a beautiful lady could excell in a line of profession dominated by men and demands a lot of energy.

P-Square and Tiwa Savage also delivered an outstanding performance.

Nigerian maverick Davido, clinch 3 awards as he emerged winner of the “Best African Collaboration”, “Best Duo or Group in African Electro”, and “Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music” categories, respectively.It was a beautiful experience, one the city of Dakar will not get over quickly.