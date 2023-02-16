Tiwa Savage makes lead actress, co-directs movie

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage is set to make her first acting role as the lead actress in a new movie titled ‘Water and Garri’.

The 43-year-old mother of one will also be making her directing debut in the movie.

The Number 1 African Bad Girl, plays the part of a fashion designer with a promising career in the United States, who returned to her native continent of Africa to deal with the guilt she left behind in the film, which is set in the Ghanaian city of Cape Coast.

Tiwa Savage speaking on the movie on her Instagram page on Wednesday wrote,” This is about to be an ICONIC moment.

” My first lead role as an actor and Executive producer. Directed by the GOAT @mejialabi.

“Water And Garri the Film Coming soon.”

Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde are other actors on the movie set.

An African production company called Unbound Studios and its affiliate JM Films are reportedly finished with primary shooting on their first movie, Water and Garri.

Meji Alabi directed the movie, which was scripted by Comfort Emmanuel and co-directed by Tiwa Savage.