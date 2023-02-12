Tito.Da.Fire speaks on Burna Boy’s Grammy loss

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the wake of Burna Boy losing the Best Global Music Performance to Wouter Kellerman’s “Bayethe” featuring Nomcebo Zikode and Jake Bantwini, at the 65th Grammy Awards Ceremony, fans and musicians have taken to social media platforms to voice their thoughts. Notable was the singer Tito Da.Fire, who congratulated Wouter on his win.

Fielding questions in an interview session on Channel Television regarding who he voted for in the category which had Burna boy, he said “As Grammy voting members, we are professionals and we are discreet about who we vote for”. But of course, Wouter is my very good friend and collaborator. He featured on, Lifeguard, a single from my current album, On the Shoulders of Giants, (OSG), and we performed together in South Africa in 2018, shot a video together for Freedom Song. In fact, Wouter and myself featured on India Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s Yoga Day Song in 2021. So, his win is a win for Africa, and for us all, and I think that’s the most important thing right now”.

Asked if he foresaw the Recording Academy granting Afrobeats a unique Grammy Award category in the near future, Tito Da.Fire said “It’s about Afrobeats artists joining the Academy in more numbers and coming together to advocate through their Grammy Chapters and taking part in activities there. With more concerted voices in that direction, there might be further recognition of the Afrobeats Genre”. He submitted.