Tinubu’s rally: APC, PDP clash over withdrawal of market women vehicles 

By Shina Abubakar

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, yesterday, engaged in verbal war over Governor Ademola Adeleke’s withdrawal of market women association’s vehicles for allegedly attending the Tinubu-Shettima rally in Osogbo.

While APC berated the governor over the action, PDP urged APC to point its propaganda on something else, rather than associating market women’s internal crisis with either the governor or the party.

The APC, in a statement by its Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal described Governor Adeleke’s action as unnecessarily vindictive, wicked petty and inconsiderate.

Lawal said: “It was discovered that immediately after the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign rally which was attended by all the market women leaders (Iyalojas) and their members in the state that the sacked Governor Adeleke ordered the forceful withdrawal of all the official vehicles from the Iyalojas in all the 30 local government council areas of the state and the Area Office in Modakeke.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Adeleke could be adding to the hardship of the market women leaders by this time in the history of the nation.

“When has it become an offence for the market women leaders to associate freely with their choice of a candidate under a democratic setting? How will the forceful removal of the vehicles from the Osun market women leaders reverse his status as a sacked governor whom the tribunal ordered to withdraw the certificate of return from?”

But firing back, the PDP, in a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said: “We have been reading of infighting within the market association for some time now and how any responsible party will link that to a state government is still a puzzle. Neither the PDP nor its Governor is a party to disagreement within non-governmental organisations. APC should know and more clearly too that lies and falsehood can’t save the party from defeat on February 25.

“PDP is therefore of the people by the people. Our reach out to all strata of Osun society is a guarantee of the forthcoming massive victory of the PDP later this month.