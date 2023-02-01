Coalition of Muslim Women for Asiwaju, COMWA has assured Nigerians that the political experience and template will work for the country.

The Chairperson of COMWA, Rasheedah Adebari made this appeal while addressing a press conference at the Amalgamate All Progressives Congress, APC Support Group office, Abacha Estate in Abuja on Saturday.

Adebari said, “To this end, we at COMWA, are appealing to all patriotic Nigerians to vote for a tested, trusted and the most experienced candidate whose political trajectory is not just a living encyclopaedia of reference for the Nigeria of our dream but is indeed a working template which has traversed its experimental enclave in Lagos to the drawing boards of both the federal and state governments in driving the forces of giant developmental projects and programs in various states of the nation.

“By extension of our social constituencies and participation in APC, we assure the party and our preferred candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that all our members, husbands, children, and extended family who are eligible, and with the permission of Allah, we believe Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would emerge as the winner.

“Our prayer as Muslim groups is for Allah to crown all the human efforts and tactics in this presidential race. The political space has been awash with plethoral intrigues ranging from insults, aspersions, connivings, schemings, and disloyalty ever since the declaration to run. All these are enough to break the will of the feebleminded but the raging storm is not a match for solid rock. We beseech you to keep calm as God is in control.

“Just like God rescued prophet Nuh (asw) from the ganged up against him, you will overcome. It is in this direction that we are staging prayers and invoking Allah to be your strength in these trying times. We strongly believe we would come out victorious. Aameen.

“The prayer for Asiwaju is not only restricted to Lagos alone, We would be having this prayer session across all local governments in the country,” she said.

Adebari noted that the Coalition covers all political zone across Nigeria, to foster peace and progress in Nigeria using political fairness and justice. “It is an avenue for us Muslimahs to liberate ourselves as Nigerians politically, socially, and politically, and also a medium to show our support and pray for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” she said.

According to the Chairperson, the history of this country is replete with colossus men and women who have contributed in no small measure to building the nascent democracy we are savoring today. “At the very height of these giants towers an enigma of inexplicable qualities, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,”

“A true democrat and probably the most outstanding symbol of true federalism Nigerians have ever known. From the north to south, west to east, he carved a microcosm of Nigeria in the womb of Lagos’s entire system of governance and extends dividends of democracy to all residents without any form of stratification.

“Combining true federal character with emulatory religiosity, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu extols the virtues of religious tolerance in practical terms by bringing the finest, polished people of diverse religious backgrounds to the limelight of politics. He even married an ordained pastor, Her Excellency Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu.

“Is there any other candidate in the South-West in particular, who is a better qualified Muslim as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?”