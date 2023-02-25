Tinubu’s daughter, Folashade arrives polling unit in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu has arrived at Polling Unit 085, Ward C, Alausa, Ikeja, in Lagos state on Saturday.

Registered voters/PVCs

The number of registered voters released by the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the 2023 general elections are 93,468,008. While 87,209,007 people have collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, 6,259,229 PVCs remain uncollected.

Security personnel

Already, the Police have deployed 310,973 personnel across the over 176,000 polling units in the country for the elections.

Polling Units

Specifically, there are 176,846 polling units but elections would only take place in 176,606 as 240 of the total figure have no registered voters according to the INEC.

Presidential candidates

There are 18 candidates contesting for presidential election to succeed President Buhari. Among them are Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP; and Rabiu Kwakwanso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.