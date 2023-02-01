By Biodun Busari

The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Akwa Ibom has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu lacks the capacity to lead Nigeria as he usually resorted to heaping insults on opponents.

According to a statement by Ambassador Assam E. Assam, SAN, the Director-General of Akwa Ibom PDP Campaign Organisation on Wednesday, Tinubu’s insults against Governor Udom Emmanuel, showed that he has nothing to offer Nigeria.

The former Lagos state governor during his campaign in Akwa Ibom called Emmanuel “boy” and threatened he would have driven him out of Lagos if “we are not one.”

PDP, while stressing that it would not join issues with Tinubu in descending to name-calling demanded an apology and retraction of the statements from the APC standard bearer.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the Akwa Ibom State PDP Campaign Council has been drawn to the very derisively contrived comments credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the APC Presidential Campaign rally, held yesterday, January 30th, at the Nest of Champions, Uyo, on Akwa Ibom soil.

“Tinubu at the said rally was heard saying thus ‘Dear Akwaibomites, that Boy that calls himself Governor, that brought Atiku here, he lives in my backyard in Lagos, you people should tell him enough is enough. If not that we are one, I would have chased him away from Lagos, I will use lizards, pythons, and scorpions to chase him away.’

“We know of the several verbal gaffes, some logically bewildering and calling to question, the mental acuity of the APC Presidential Candidate and his capacity to execute the functions of the office he seeks. He however crossed the line with the statement credited to him.

“By calling the Political Symbol, source of authority and identity of our people and State a ‘boy”, Tinubu has insulted, denigrated, and stereotyped the entire people of Akwa Ibom State.

“That Tinubu, a 70-year-old man, aspiring to become the President of Nigeria, would subliminally threaten the safety of other Nigerians who have found residence in Lagos, as he did, by saying if “we are not one, I would have chased him away from Lagos” clearly exposes his ineptitude and inability to lead.

“The statement supports the stories of underhanded tactics that are being deployed in Lagos State by agents associated with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to deny other Nigerians the right to exercise their civic and constitutional responsibility of voting.

“We, hereby, demand an immediate apology by Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the people of Akwa Ibom State for calling our leader a ‘boy’ and also demand an immediate repudiation of the said statement by the Akwa Ibom State APC chieftains, notably Senator Godswill Akpabio who stood there at the podium and cheered as their Presidential Candidate, insulted the collective identity and pride of the Akwa Ibom people.”