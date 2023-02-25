Tinubu wins polling unit with 33 votes, as Obi, Atiku trail

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has won the presidential poll with a landslide victory in his polling unit with 33 votes.

The electoral officer of the Ward C Polling Unit, 085, declared the result at the end of voting at exactly 2.45pm.

APC however led in all other polls in both senatorial and House of Representatives with a total of 324 registered votes and 43 accredited voters.

Labour scored 8 votes while Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Young People’s Party, scored 1 each in the presidential poll.

For Senatorial, APC scored 36, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, 2, PDP, 4 and Action Democratic Congress, ADC, 1.

For the House of Representatives, APC scored 31, PDP, 2, LP,9 and Social Democratic Party, SDP, 1.