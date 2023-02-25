Tinubu wins polling unit with 33 votes, as Obi, Atiku trail

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
The All Progressives Congress, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has won the presidential poll with a landslide victory in his polling unit with 33 votes.
The electoral officer of the Ward C Polling Unit, 085, declared the result at the end of voting at exactly 2.45pm.
APC however led in all other polls in both senatorial and House of Representatives with a total of 324 registered votes and 43 accredited voters.
Labour scored 8 votes while Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Young People’s Party, scored 1 each in the presidential poll.
For Senatorial, APC scored 36, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, 2, PDP, 4 and Action Democratic Congress, ADC, 1.
For the House of Representatives, APC scored 31, PDP, 2, LP,9 and Social Democratic Party, SDP, 1.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.