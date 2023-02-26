Tinubu wins Akan Udofia’s polling unit in Akwa Ibom

As results from yesterday’s General Elections continue to trickle in, there are indications that the All Progressives Congress(APC) Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia has won the Presidential and National Assembly Elections for his party at his Polling Unit in Nsit People’s Grammar School, Mbiaso Ward 1 Afaha Offiong in Nsit Ibom LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

The results of the election as monitored by our correspondent showed that for the Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency, the APC polled 99 votes to defeat its closest rival who polled 33 votes. The YPP candidate polled 23 votes.



Similarly, in the Senatorial Election, the APC polled 141 votes to defeat the PDP that got 22 votes. The YPP polled 13 votes to come 3rd.

In the Presidential Election, the Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC polled 133 votes to defeat his closest rival Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party who polled 30 votes. The PDP Candidate Atiku Abubakar polled 13 votes.

The Governorship Elections will hold on the 11th of March 2023 in polling units across the state