Tinubu wins 9 LGs in Ekiti

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner in nine local governments of Ekiti State.

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orogun, Osun, Professor Akeem Lasisi, who is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer in the state, made the anouncement.

Professor Lasisi announced that Tinubu polled the highest votes followed by Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), then Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The state has 16 local government areas. The ones Tinubu won are:

EFON ALAAYE LGA

APC 5873

LP 125

NNPP 03

PDP 2521

GBOYIN LGA

APC 11,969

LP 245

NNPP 11

PDP 4178

IJERO LGA

APC 12628

LP 373

NNPP 06

PDP 5731

IKERE LGA

APC 11659

LP 910

NNPP 24

PDP 7198

ISE-ORUN LGA

APC 11415

LP 497

NNPP 10

PDP 2734

IDO/OSI LGA

APC 11917

LP 782

NNPP 14

PDP 7476

IREPODUN/IFEODUN LGA

APC 14265

LP 544

NNPP 24

PDP 5516

EKITI WEST LGA

APC 14516

LP 391

NNPP 10

PDP 4318

MOBA LGA

APC 12,046

LP 246

NNPP 11

PDP 5847