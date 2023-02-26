Tinubu wins 9 LGs in Ekiti

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner in nine local governments of Ekiti State.
The Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orogun, Osun, Professor Akeem Lasisi, who is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer in the state, made the anouncement.
Professor Lasisi announced that Tinubu polled the highest votes followed by Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), then Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).
The state has 16 local government areas. The ones Tinubu won are:
EFON ALAAYE LGA
APC 5873
LP 125
NNPP 03
PDP 2521
GBOYIN LGA
APC 11,969
LP 245
NNPP 11
PDP 4178
IJERO LGA
APC 12628
LP 373
NNPP 06
PDP 5731
IKERE LGA
APC 11659
LP 910
NNPP 24
PDP 7198
ISE-ORUN LGA
APC 11415
LP 497
NNPP 10
PDP 2734
IDO/OSI LGA
APC 11917
LP 782
NNPP 14
PDP 7476
IREPODUN/IFEODUN LGA
APC 14265
LP 544
NNPP 24
PDP 5516
EKITI WEST LGA
APC 14516
LP 391
NNPP 10
PDP 4318
MOBA LGA
APC 12,046
LP 246
NNPP 11
PDP 5847
