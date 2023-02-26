Home » News » Tinubu wins 5 LGA’s in Katsina
February 26, 2023

Tinubu wins 5 LGA’s in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won five Local Governments Areas in Katsina.

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who polled 78,085 votes from five local government Area announced by INEC is currently leading in Katsina.

He is closely tailed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 52,212 also from the same five local governments.

Find the official results presented by INEC below:

MATAZU LGA RESULT

APC 12008

PDP   9644

NNPP 415

LP        00

Registered Voters 69565

Accredited Voters 23159

Rejected Votes 525

Total votes cast 22,679

CHARANCHI LGA RESULT

Collation Officer: Alhaji Adamu

APC 12,779

PDP    8020

NNPP   609

LP          10

PRP       10

Registered Voters: 73,766

Accredited Voters: 22,541

Valid Votes: 21,580

Rejected Votes: 585

Vote Cast:  22,165

MUSAWA LGA RESULT

Collation officer: Ibrahim Shuaibu

APC 14,360

APGA    40

PDP    10603

NNPP  2,033

APGA      40

LP            11

Registered Voters: 84,131

Accredited Voters: 28,484

Total valid Votes: 27317

Rejected Votes: 928

Vote Cast: 28245

KAITA LGA RESULT

Collation Officer: Rotimi Abayomi

APC 14,595

PDP  11793

NNPP 799

APGA   70

LP         22

PRP      42

Registered Voters:  76,526

Accredited Voters: 29,005

Total Valid Votes: 27,528

Rejected votes: 1346

Total Vote cast: 28,874

INGAWA LGA RESULT

Collation Officer: Yusuf Ahmed

APC  12,315

PDP   12152 

NNPP   3,388

PRP         351

LP              47

Registered Voters:  86,957

Accredited Voters: 30,466

Valid Voters: 28,612

Rejected Voters: 1687

Vote Cast: 30,299

