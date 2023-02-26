Tinubu wins 5 LGA’s in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won five Local Governments Areas in Katsina.

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who polled 78,085 votes from five local government Area announced by INEC is currently leading in Katsina.

He is closely tailed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 52,212 also from the same five local governments.

Find the official results presented by INEC below:

MATAZU LGA RESULT

APC 12008

PDP 9644

NNPP 415

LP 00

Registered Voters 69565

Accredited Voters 23159

Rejected Votes 525

Total votes cast 22,679

CHARANCHI LGA RESULT

Collation Officer: Alhaji Adamu

APC 12,779

PDP 8020

NNPP 609

LP 10

PRP 10

Registered Voters: 73,766

Accredited Voters: 22,541

Valid Votes: 21,580

Rejected Votes: 585

Vote Cast: 22,165

MUSAWA LGA RESULT

Collation officer: Ibrahim Shuaibu

APC 14,360

APGA 40

PDP 10603

NNPP 2,033

APGA 40

LP 11

Registered Voters: 84,131

Accredited Voters: 28,484

Total valid Votes: 27317

Rejected Votes: 928

Vote Cast: 28245

KAITA LGA RESULT

Collation Officer: Rotimi Abayomi

APC 14,595

PDP 11793

NNPP 799

APGA 70

LP 22

PRP 42

Registered Voters: 76,526

Accredited Voters: 29,005

Total Valid Votes: 27,528

Rejected votes: 1346

Total Vote cast: 28,874

INGAWA LGA RESULT

Collation Officer: Yusuf Ahmed

APC 12,315

PDP 12152

NNPP 3,388

PRP 351

LP 47

Registered Voters: 86,957

Accredited Voters: 30,466

Valid Voters: 28,612

Rejected Voters: 1687

Vote Cast: 30,299