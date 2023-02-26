Tinubu wins 5 LGA’s in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won five Local Governments Areas in Katsina.
The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who polled 78,085 votes from five local government Area announced by INEC is currently leading in Katsina.
He is closely tailed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 52,212 also from the same five local governments.
Find the official results presented by INEC below:
MATAZU LGA RESULT
APC 12008
PDP 9644
NNPP 415
LP 00
Registered Voters 69565
Accredited Voters 23159
Rejected Votes 525
Total votes cast 22,679
CHARANCHI LGA RESULT
Collation Officer: Alhaji Adamu
APC 12,779
PDP 8020
NNPP 609
LP 10
PRP 10
Registered Voters: 73,766
Accredited Voters: 22,541
Valid Votes: 21,580
Rejected Votes: 585
Vote Cast: 22,165
MUSAWA LGA RESULT
Collation officer: Ibrahim Shuaibu
APC 14,360
APGA 40
PDP 10603
NNPP 2,033
APGA 40
LP 11
Registered Voters: 84,131
Accredited Voters: 28,484
Total valid Votes: 27317
Rejected Votes: 928
Vote Cast: 28245
KAITA LGA RESULT
Collation Officer: Rotimi Abayomi
APC 14,595
PDP 11793
NNPP 799
APGA 70
LP 22
PRP 42
Registered Voters: 76,526
Accredited Voters: 29,005
Total Valid Votes: 27,528
Rejected votes: 1346
Total Vote cast: 28,874
INGAWA LGA RESULT
Collation Officer: Yusuf Ahmed
APC 12,315
PDP 12152
NNPP 3,388
PRP 351
LP 47
Registered Voters: 86,957
Accredited Voters: 30,466
Valid Voters: 28,612
Rejected Voters: 1687
Vote Cast: 30,299
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.