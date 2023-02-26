Tinubu wins 13 LGs in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won the Saturday election in 13 out of the 18 council areas’ results so far announced by the INEC.

Ondo State Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashakin, said that others results would be announced later today.

The presidential election results in the state are as follows:

Irele

Registered voters: 25,102

Accredited voters: 25,102

APC — 17,334

LP — 704

NNPP — 06

PDP — 6,523

Valid votes: 25,102

Invalid votes: 765

Total votes cast: 25,867

Idanre

Registered voters: 89,670

Accredited voters: 28,083

APC— 13,061

LP — 2,262

NNPP — 24

PDP — 10,532

Valid votes: 26,967

Invalid votes: 1,058

Total votes cast: 28,025

Ose

Registered voters: 69697

Accredited voters: 21121

APC —14376

LP — 2,031

NNPP — 23

PDP — 4767

Valid votes: 21640

Invalid votes: 473

Total votes cast: 22,113

Owo

Registered voters: 13,7055

Accredited voters: 4,0405

APC — 21,480

LP — 3200

NNPP — 51

PDP — 5173

Valid votes 39042

Invalid votes: 1363

Total votes cast: 40,405

Ondo East

Registered voters: 49912

Accredited voters: 15660

APC — 8390

LP — 2,004

NNPP — 55

PDP — 3912

Valid votes: 15,149

Invalid votes: 507

Total votes cast: 15,656

Akure North

Registered voters: 79272

Accredited voters: 22917

APC — 14,261

LP — 2,945

NNPP — 69

PDP — 4637

Valid votes: 22,874

Invalid votes: 1024

Total votes cast: 23,898

Akoko Southwest

Registered voters: 10,7651

Accredited voters: 36,383

APC — 28,367

LP — 920

NNPP — 28

Valid votes: 35,577

Invalid votes: 781

Total votes cast: 36,358

Akoko Southeast

Registered voters: 40,592

Accredited voters: 14,783

APC — 10,765

LP — 470

NNPP — 07

PDP — 3016

Valid votes: 14,549

Invalid votes: 234

Total votes cast: 14,783

Ifedore

Registered voters: 81,275

Accredited voters: 22,834

APC — 15,055

LP — 954

NNPP — 08

PDP — 45,360

Valid votes: 22150

Invalid votes: 684

Total votes cast: 22,834

Akoko Northeast

Registered voters: 89636

Accredited voters: 30546

APC — 25,757

LP — 124

NNPP — 16

PDP — 2400

Valid votes: 29910

Invalid votes: 636

Total votes cast: 30,546

Akoko Northwest

Registered voters: 81,855

Accredited voters: 31,575

APC — 24,633

LP — 736

NNPP — 08

PDP — 5200

Valid votes: 31,020

Invalid votes 555

Total votes cast: 31,575

Ondo West

Registered voters: 186,806

Accredited voters: 43,720

APC — 24,053

LP — 6171

NNPP — 161

PDP — 8534

Valid votes: 41,494

Invalid votes: 2,169

Total votes cast: 43,663

Ile-Oluji/ Okeigbo

Registered voters: 79,572

Accredited voters: 24,817

APC — 14,750

LP — 1076

NNPP — 27

PDP — 6,199

Valid votes: 23,566

Invalid votes: 1096

Total votes cast: 24,662