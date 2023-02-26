Tinubu wins 13 LGs in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure
The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won the Saturday election in 13 out of the 18 council areas’ results so far announced by the INEC.
Ondo State Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashakin, said that others results would be announced later today.
The presidential election results in the state are as follows:
Irele
Registered voters: 25,102
Accredited voters: 25,102
APC — 17,334
LP — 704
NNPP — 06
PDP — 6,523
Valid votes: 25,102
Invalid votes: 765
Total votes cast: 25,867
Idanre
Registered voters: 89,670
Accredited voters: 28,083
APC— 13,061
LP — 2,262
NNPP — 24
PDP — 10,532
Valid votes: 26,967
Invalid votes: 1,058
Total votes cast: 28,025
Ose
Registered voters: 69697
Accredited voters: 21121
APC —14376
LP — 2,031
NNPP — 23
PDP — 4767
Valid votes: 21640
Invalid votes: 473
Total votes cast: 22,113
Owo
Registered voters: 13,7055
Accredited voters: 4,0405
APC — 21,480
LP — 3200
NNPP — 51
PDP — 5173
Valid votes 39042
Invalid votes: 1363
Total votes cast: 40,405
Ondo East
Registered voters: 49912
Accredited voters: 15660
APC — 8390
LP — 2,004
NNPP — 55
PDP — 3912
Valid votes: 15,149
Invalid votes: 507
Total votes cast: 15,656
Akure North
Registered voters: 79272
Accredited voters: 22917
APC — 14,261
LP — 2,945
NNPP — 69
PDP — 4637
Valid votes: 22,874
Invalid votes: 1024
Total votes cast: 23,898
Akoko Southwest
Registered voters: 10,7651
Accredited voters: 36,383
APC — 28,367
LP — 920
NNPP — 28
Valid votes: 35,577
Invalid votes: 781
Total votes cast: 36,358
Akoko Southeast
Registered voters: 40,592
Accredited voters: 14,783
APC — 10,765
LP — 470
NNPP — 07
PDP — 3016
Valid votes: 14,549
Invalid votes: 234
Total votes cast: 14,783
Ifedore
Registered voters: 81,275
Accredited voters: 22,834
APC — 15,055
LP — 954
NNPP — 08
PDP — 45,360
Valid votes: 22150
Invalid votes: 684
Total votes cast: 22,834
Akoko Northeast
Registered voters: 89636
Accredited voters: 30546
APC — 25,757
LP — 124
NNPP — 16
PDP — 2400
Valid votes: 29910
Invalid votes: 636
Total votes cast: 30,546
Akoko Northwest
Registered voters: 81,855
Accredited voters: 31,575
APC — 24,633
LP — 736
NNPP — 08
PDP — 5200
Valid votes: 31,020
Invalid votes 555
Total votes cast: 31,575
Ondo West
Registered voters: 186,806
Accredited voters: 43,720
APC — 24,053
LP — 6171
NNPP — 161
PDP — 8534
Valid votes: 41,494
Invalid votes: 2,169
Total votes cast: 43,663
Ile-Oluji/ Okeigbo
Registered voters: 79,572
Accredited voters: 24,817
APC — 14,750
LP — 1076
NNPP — 27
PDP — 6,199
Valid votes: 23,566
Invalid votes: 1096
Total votes cast: 24,662
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.