Tinubu will stop brain drain, medical tourism, APC PCC declares

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the All Progressives Congress APC at the weekend gathered medical experts to dissect its Health Agenda, and submitted that its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the most holistic programme for the sector which is capable of ending brain drain and medical tourism.

Director, Medical Directorate of the APC PCC, Dr Ikechukwu Odikpo said the directorate assembled the best across Nigeria’s medicare to dialogue on how to better the health care sector.

He also explained the reason behind constant attacks on Tinubu saying it is only ripe fruits that get stoned.

“You are ripe hence all the attacks, but no man can change your God’s destiny.

“Surely you will build a better Nigeria that we all will be very proud of, like Lagos state of today under your governorship”, he stated.

He assured that if elected as the country’s next president, Tinubu would change the narrative in the country’s health sector.

According to him, healthcare as presented in Tinubu’s manifesto “is a complete document, covering critical areas like human resources, brain drain, health tourism, infrastructure, universal health care, health financing.

“But we want Nigerians especially medicare professionals and our

youths to be part of our actions and decisions hence this town hall meeting”, he stated.

Also speaking, a medical doctor and senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dr. Lanre Tejuosho, said he was happy that Tinubu has indicated his resolve to tackle ‘brain drain’ as one of his priority in his ‘Renewed Hope’ action plan.

Tejuosho who is the Pro-Chancellor of University of Lagos also advocated private ownership of primary healthcare facilities.

According to him, having the feel of ownership of over 30,000 Primary Health Centres and knowing that they are in charge of drugs procurement, provision of water and power would give doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers a sense of belonging.

He said; “We should try to think in the direction of making all our health professionals self-employed. When I say self employment, I am talking about taking advantage of the over 30,000 Primary Health Centres in Nigeria today.

“Let us say, as you graduate as a medical doctor or as a senior nurse, you are put in charge of that particular health centre. We will allocate to that centre about 10,000 Nigerians who are already insured in terms of health insurance. That means the money to run the place is guaranteed because the monthly allocation from National Health Insurance Scheme of the 10,000 patients attached to that centre will be able to pay the salaries of the staff including the nurses and the doctors.

“With that, they should be able to also maintain the drugs, water, electricity and basic needs of those centres. I am aware that the NHIS pays around N750 per patient every month. If we sum this figure up with 10,000 patients, it should give each centre about N7.5m per month. Let it be given to these doctors and nurses to run.

“Of course, we know not all the 10,000 patients will come to the centre every month. But you will always have money to run PHC,” he said.