Tinubu will Islamise Nigeria if elected – Kazeem

The founder of Atiku 100%, Mr. Tanimu Kazeem, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu will Islamise Nigeria if elected president come February 25.



Kazeem in Abuja said Muslim-Muslim ticket should be rejected by Nigerians considering the negative impact it will bring on us as a people noting that those supporting Muslim-Muslim ticket don’t want the Unity of Nigeria.



He noted that Tinubu doesn’t have the capacity of uniting Nigeria like the Presidential candidate of PDP Atiku Abubakar .

Kazeem who described Atiku as a bridge between Christians and Muslims said a vote for the Presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi is a vote that will enable Tinubu to win which should be resisted by everyone.

“Ahead of Presidential election coming up this Saturday, we must not vote for Bola Tinubu as a result of his hatred for Christians.

“This is not about sentiment but the fact that Nigerians does not belong to Muslim community alone.

“A man with a Muslim-Muslim ticket doesn’t worth Nigerians support.

“We can’t be talking about fairness with a Muslim-Muslim ticket that doesn’t mean well for Nigerians .

“I am sure Tinubu will Islamise Nigerians if elected president looking at his track records.

“He has been indicted severally as drug baron and the greatest mistake we will make as a people is by electing someone that is associated with drugs .

“Truthfully , Peter Obi of the Labour Party can’t win this election and this is why we all need to come together to support Atiku Abubakar based on his credibility and ability of uniting this country.” he said