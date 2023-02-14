Tinubu will deliver as next President of Nigeria – Buhari

By Miftaudeen Raji

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will deliver as the next President of Nigeria.

Buhari gave this assurance while addressing supporters at the Dan Anyiam stadium venue of the APC presidential rally in Imo state on Tuesday.

He said, “I am here for Asiwaju. We are grateful for our great party. Thank you very much. There is nothing more I can tell you thank to thank you.

“We are here today, we are very grateful for your timeout. We are very grateful for your support and I can assure you that Asiwaju is going to deliver as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Thank you very much indeed!” he added.

Buhari and Tinubu alongside the progressives governors and other party chieftains had arrived at the Dan Anyiam stadium venue of the APC presidential rally in Imo state.

The President, who arrived at the stadium around 1: 25pm, was accompanied by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Buhari commissioned a 15km MCC and Urratta road before making his way to the venue.

The President moved straight to the podium to inspect the stand on which the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Shettima Kashim would stand to address the supporters of the party.



