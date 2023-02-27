Tinubu: Reign in your tongues, accept defeat, Fani-Kayode warns opposition

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

,

By Idowu Bankole

Director of Special Operations and New Media of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the opposition to accept defeat and stop threatening, to ignite a war.

The former Aviation Minister made this known via a tweet on his verified handle late Sunday evening.

Fani-Kayode noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has nothing done anything wrong to warrant calls from the opposition for the cancellation of the polls.

“INEC has done no wrong. Those that are threatening fire because they lost must reign in their tongues, accept defeat & stop their threats. Do not set Nigeria on fire, do not provoke us, do not ignite a war & do not start something you cannot finish. WE WILL DEFEND OUR MANDATE”, he tweeted

Vanguard had earlier reported that the Campaign council of the Labour Party had called for President Buhari’s intervention in the ongoing collations of results, vowing to reject the outcome of any result declared not in its presidential candidates’ favour.

Similarly, The PDP’s campaign spokesperson, Chief Dele Momodou had called on President Buhari to call Bola Tinubu to order over what he described as “unruly behaviours”.