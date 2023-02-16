Tinubu receives APC women ‘Icon of Human Development Award’

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been honoured with the “Icon of Human Development Award,” in recognition of his contributions towards supporting and uplifting people and building leaders.

The Progressive Sisters’ Network (PSN), led by Rinsola Abiola, presented the award to the APC presidential candidate on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Abiola, the Icon of Human Development Award thus makes Tinubu the first recipient of the organisation.

The dinner event tagged “Meet the Mentor,” was hosted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Speaker acknowledged Asiwaju’s immense contributions to the growth of his public service career.

Gbajabiamila also launched the national door-to-door women’s campaign alongside the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

Abiola noted that PSN, a women-led and focused support group of the APC, had testimonials from women, who benefitted from Asiwaju’s leadership and guidance, adding, “as they aimed to convince women especially that Asiwaju is the right candidate for the women folk.”

Both dinners were well attended by government officials and leaders of the party’s various organs, particularly women within the progressive fold.

Speaking at the event, Asiwaju described Rinsola, the National Coordinator of PSN, as “a thinker and a doer” and commended her ability and that of members of her group to pull off yet another successful event within such a short space of time.

He commended her leadership skills, noting that teamwork is a vital part of leadership.

Tinubu, who noted that with commitment and unity of purpose, Nigeria’s challenges are surmountable.

Dignitaries, who spoke at the event include Senator Oluremi Tinubu (represented by Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir), H.E. Amb. (Dr.) Olufolake Abdulrazaq (First Lady of Kwara State), Dr. Betta Edu (APC National Women Leader), Ajuri Ngelale (Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs) and Iyaloja Oluwatoyin Badmus (President, Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society).

Chief Mrs. Lola Abiola-Edewor, a two-term lawmaker in the House of Representatives as part of the Lagos State delegation, spoke on Asiwaju’s gender sensitivity, leadership prowess and problem-solving skills.

Mrs. Chioma Ogu and Maryam Busari-Obadina spoke as beneficiaries of policies introduced during his time as governor, namely the payment of WAEC fees and the One-Day Governor initiative.

The event, which was anchored by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, had many of Asiwaju’s mentees in the public and private sectors present.