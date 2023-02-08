Tinubu promises to resuscitate Ajaokuta, dredge River Niger

Sen. Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised to resuscitate Ajaokuta Steel Complex Ltd. and to dredge River Niger, if elected president.

Tinubu gave the assurance at the APC Kogi mega rally on Wednesday at Confluence Stadium Lokoja.

”I assure you that hope is here, Ajaokuta steel will be resuscitated and running, the dredging of River Niger will be done and agriculture will be our means of livelihood and prosperity.



”The North-Central zone has potential of great mineral resources, industrialisation, fabrication and industrial development,” Tinubu said.



The APC presidential candidate assured the people of a flourishing quality education, industrialisation and progress.

Tinubu commended the APC supporters in Kogi for mobilising themselves and managing to get to the stadium for the mega rally.

”Let me assure you that this your sacrifice will not go in vain. I thank you all,” he said.

Tinubu, however, urged the people to consolidate their support for the party to come out on Feb. 25 to cast their votes for APC candidates at all levels.

Earlier, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, said that the state had done it for APC in 2019 and would do it again from the top to bottom.

The governor assured the people that Tinubu would check insecurity in the country.

Bello maintained that the mega rally was a form of referendum for APC, saying, ”Kogi is no go area for other parties”.

NAN reports that governors at the rally included that of Jigawa Gov. Mohammed Badaru — Jigawa, Gov. Abubakar Bello — Niger and Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasak — Kwara, among other members of APC Presidential Campaign Committe