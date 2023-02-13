Tinubu promises to complete Kolmani oil exploration

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu has promised to complete Kolmani oil exploration, if elected.



Tinubu stated this when he paid homage to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, on Monday in Gombe.



He said that he was at the palace to seek for royal blessing and support as part of the APC Presidential campaign in the state.



“Because you are the custodian of culture, we pray for God’s guidance and health for the life of the Emir and the entire Gombe Emirate,” he said.



The presidential hopeful promised to ensure continuation of the Kolmani oil exploration for the benefit of Gombe and Northeast residents.



Tinubu said that he would work with governors and stakeholders to harness Nigeria’s potentials to make things better for the citizens and the country.



“I will ensure that the oil exploration at Kolmani will be successful for the benefit of the North and the country at large.”



Earlier, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya said that Tinubu was in Gombe to convass support of the people of the state.

Responding, Shehu-Abubakar III said that the name Jagaban remained a household name across the country, adding that his track record as the past governor of Lagos State, set the state on the path of economic independence.



He thanked Tinubu for the visit and the respect he has for people of the state.

