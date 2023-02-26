Tinubu loses Ribadu’s ward, Binani, Mustapha polling units

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu lost in the Polling Unit of the First Lady’s family (Aisha buhari) in Yola.

The unit, 006 in Mbamoi Ward, was where her younger brother, Modi Halilu, and the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Aishatu Binani cast their votes.

Also, the suspended National Vice Chairman, North-East of the APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu lost in his unit.

On his part, the Director of Field Operations of the Presidential Campaign Organization, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu lost in Bako Ward to the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ribadu’s victory in his polling unit was not enough to assist APC candidate to win the Presidential Election in Yola South.

Mustapha lost his Unit 001 in Rumde Ward to PDP by 73 votes in the Presidential Election, In Bako Ward, APC polled 1,530 votes for Tinubu as against Atiku’s 2,195 for PDP.

According to a source, the defeat of APC in the Presidential Election had to do with protest votes against the trio of Aisha Buhari, Modi, and Ribadu.

The source said there had been an alleged “unrelenting conspiracy to undermine the only APC Gubernatorial Female candidate of the party Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani.”

See results:

Ward: Mbamoi

Unit 006

Presidential

APC 101

PDP 129

LP. 2

APGA 1

ADP. 1

NRM. 1

Senate

APC. 159

PDP. 69

NNPP. 2

ADC. 1

YPP. 11

House of Reps

APC. 148

PDP. 80

Invalid 6

Comrade Mustapha Salihu polling unit

001 Rumde Ward Presidential: PDP (220) and APC 143

Senatorial: PDP (118) APC (228)

House of Representatives: APC( 241) and PDP (112)

RESULTS OF BAKO WARD OF MALLAM NUHU RIBADU

PRESIDENTIAL :

APC : 1530

PDP: 2195

SENATE

APC : 2084

PDP: 1588

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

APC : 1864

PDP: 1797