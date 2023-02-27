Tinubu loses Ikeja to Obi, wins Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Mainland 

In Lagos, Tinubu lost his Ikeja LGA to Peter Obi. He however won four of the 20 local councils, which results were ready at press time. The local councils are Epe, Ikorodu, lagos Mainland and Lagos Island.
The results were as follows:
Ikeja
APC- 21,276
LP-30,004
NNPP-337
PDP-2,280
Badagry LGA
APC-31,903
LP-10,956
NNPP-153
PDP-6,024
LP agent said he was made to sign the result at gunpoint
EPE LGA
APC: 19, 867
PDP: 5,221
LP: 3,497
NNPP: 76
IKORODU LGA
APC – 50, 353
LP – 28, 951
NNPP – 400
PDP – 4508
Registered voters in 19 wards: 364,072
Accredited voters: 89, 414
Valid votes – 84,096
Rejected votes – 3, 892
LP chairman in Lagos State, Dayo Ekon, claimed it was 29,220 against the 28,951 recorded votes.
Lagos Mainland
APC— 20,030
LP— 18, 698
PDP—3002
Meanwhile, the LP agent contested the results saying it was not a true reflection of the report they had.
She said the LP result at the mainland is 20,830
