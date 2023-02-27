Tinubu loses Ikeja to Obi, wins Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Mainland 

In Lagos, Tinubu lost his Ikeja LGA to Peter Obi. He however won four of the 20 local councils, which results were ready at press time. The local councils are Epe, Ikorodu, lagos Mainland and Lagos Island.

The results were as follows:

Ikeja

APC- 21,276

LP-30,004

NNPP-337

PDP-2,280

Badagry LGA

APC-31,903

LP-10,956

NNPP-153

PDP-6,024

LP agent said he was made to sign the result at gunpoint

EPE LGA

APC: 19, 867

PDP: 5,221

LP: 3,497

NNPP: 76

IKORODU LGA

APC – 50, 353

LP – 28, 951

NNPP – 400

PDP – 4508

Registered voters in 19 wards: 364,072

Accredited voters: 89, 414

Valid votes – 84,096

Rejected votes – 3, 892

LP chairman in Lagos State, Dayo Ekon, claimed it was 29,220 against the 28,951 recorded votes.

Lagos Mainland

APC— 20,030

LP— 18, 698

PDP—3002

Meanwhile, the LP agent contested the results saying it was not a true reflection of the report they had.

She said the LP result at the mainland is 20,830