Tinubu loses Ifelodun, Oshodi-Isolo LGA’s to Obi in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has defeated the candidate of the All progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in two local governments in Lagos.

The local governments include: Ifelodun, Oshodi-Isolo.

At Ifelodun, Obi polled 35,663 votes, while Tinubu got 25,938 votes.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwakwanso, polled 436, while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, garnered 4680 votes

At Oshodi Isolo Obi got 51,020 votes, while Tinubu garnered 27,181 votes. Kwakwanso got 413 votes while Atiku polled 3139 votes.

