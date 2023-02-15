Tinubu ‘ll run all-inclusive govt, APC Professional Council assures Nigerians

.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress Professionals Council, APC PC, has described its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as a national figure and patriot who has a firm belief in all-inclusive governance where no one will be left behind.

The National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, urging Nigerians to vote for the party in the February 25 presidential, National Assembly elections and all other elections.

Bamigbade, who spoke during an electoral training summit which had members of other political parties as participants at Owerri, Imo State, assured that if elected into office, Tinubu would advance the frontier of unity by bringing all political parties as well as the ethnoreligious communities to be part of his government.

He said, “The upcoming elections will be an opportunity to strengthen the bond of our nation’s unity only if we elect a leader with a national acceptance and track record of uniting the country.

“That person is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who from his days as a governor appointed people of other ethnic nationalities into his government.

“He is out to ensure that no one is marginalised or treated unfairly. His experience in leadership gives him an edge over others and this will be deployed in building a new Nigeria that all citizens will be proud of.’’

According to him, participants were drawn from all 18 political parties taking part in the elections, traditional rulers, members of Ohanaeze Youths and advocates.

‘’At the end of the summit, participants were better educated on how to cast their ballots and encouraged to go and educate members of their communities,’’ he said.

