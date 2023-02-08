Tinubu’ ll revisit Naira redesign policy as President  – El-Rufai 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State has urged citizens to be calm and continue to transact with the old Naiira notes alongside the new notes, saying the new monetary policy would be the first thing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would revisit when he becomes president.

Speaking in Hausa at an event with leaders of market associations in Kaduna,the Governor said

“everyone, especially people in Kaduna should not be disturbed because of the Naira swap deadline.

Continue running your businesses and daily activities with whatever notes you have.We will make sure to address this problem as soon as we win the election. That will be the first issue to tackle if we win the election.”

“Don’t rush yourself into taking old Naira notes to the bank and wasting your time on queues . Nobody can stop you from using the notes.When we come to power, (Insha Allah), if Bola Tinubu becomes the president, we’ll give people more time to get rid of the old naira notes,” he said.

Meanwhile,the Kaduna State Government has said it has uncovered plans for massive protests and appealed for caution and vigilance by all citizens, amidst the prevailing situation arising from the ongoing cash swap and currency redesign policy.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said in a statement that the Government is aware that certain individuals and groups have made plans to organize massive protests, seizing on the acute shortage of cash and attendant hardships faced by citizens.

“Citizens are reminded that care must be taken not to play into the plans of devious elements seeking to create crisis in this crucial period. Citizens are thus advised to ignore these calls for massive protests in the interest of public security.”

“The Government expresses its sincerest empathy over the tight situation, and urges for calm and restraint as efforts continue to be made towards easing the difficulties.”

“Along these lines, Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Kaduna State Markets Traders Association, to reiterate appeals for patience and calm.”

“The Governor assured the meeting that legal means were being vigorously explored in tandem with other state governments, towards relieving the present sufferings. He disclosed that the outcomes of these processes were expected imminently.”

“With the Governor at the meeting were the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Uba Sani, the Administrator Kaduna Capital Territorial Authority, Hafiz Bayero and Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.”

“In the meantime, the Security Operations Room remains open to receive reports of incidents, suspicious activities or disturbances, on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,” the government said.