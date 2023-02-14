Tinubu ‘ll be next president, God’s willing – Buhari

By Chinonso Alozie

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday said the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would succeed as the next president of Nigeria, by the will of God.

Buhari stated this in Owerri, when he visited Imo state, for the ongoing 2023 presidential campaign for Tinubu, held at Dan Anyiam Stadium in Imo.

The President, in his short message to the Imo people, said: “I am here to thank you for coming out en mass no matter the hot weather to show solidarity and make sure that our presidential candidate is delivered as the next president of Nigeria. God willing Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be delivered as the next president of Nigeria. I want to say thank you.”

Earlier, the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said: “I am with the most focused, most dynamic party in Africa, the APC, Today, we came with love, stability, and progress. We came to assure you of the unbroken hope and to break the shackles of poverty. We came with our leader who has been on the path of the truth.

“Since the last eight years, as the years of retooling of the neglected foundation which the other party neglected. They shared the booty of electric transmission and distribution which should have been strengthened to serve the people but they want to come back and tell us lies again.

“The development programme of APC will be sustained. It will not stop. So, as part of our plans, we will make Imo state a state home of tourism, we will add value to the real estate, and reconstruct the roads and beauty of the state.

“The incorruptible attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue. We are going prudently and increasing your revenue generation. We will work to eradicate the state of inhumanity and crimes from the state.”

Speaking also, the former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomole, who represented the Director General of the APC campaign, Solomon Lalong, said: “As I am here today, believe to do two things, one to join the people of Imo state to show solidarity to vote for our presidential candidate.

“Another one, some years after this state was hopeless and we supported Hope Uzodimma to bring to Imo people. He has brought hope and democratic governance to the Imo people and brought an end to family governance. He has brought true leadership.”

Adding his voice, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu, was of the view, that, “Ndigbo in Lagos are with Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is why I am here to show the same solidarity to our candidate. We want to thank our leader of the Party, President Muhammadu Buhari, for joining us in all regional campaigns.”

The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, told the Presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, that “The South East region has shut down for him, Imo people have shown they love the APC, presidential candidate. There is nothing we the governors asked you and you refused. We thank you for what you are doing for Igbo.

“We thank you. Me and my brother, Uzodimma, I must play in the centre. We will work together to salvage the Southeast zone.”

In his speech, the Imo state, governor, Hope Uzodimma, and Chief Host said: “Imo and LagLagos’sate are in the competition who will bring the highest votes. The people of Imo asked me to tell you to thank you for what you are doing for them.

“You supported us to construct Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe and the Owerri-Umuahia roads among others. You granted all our requests. When crude oil theft became a challenge you granted us the establishment of a navy base. This is a payback time. Today being lovers’ day, we will show you love. Imo is an APC state. We will never disappoint you.”