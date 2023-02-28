Tinubu leads as INEC announces results in 28 states, FCT

By Biodun Busari

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Tuesday announced the results from 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday’s presidential election conducted across the country.

Based on the results announced so far, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is coasting to victory.

Already, Tinubu has won in 10 states, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bagged victory in 11 states.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) had victories in 7 states and FCT while the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has won only 1 state.

Tinubu has amassed aggregate 7,851,995 votes, as Atiku follows with 6,206,316, and Obi gathered 4,043,360 votes, while Kwankwaso secured 1,512,962 votes.

See below for full results.

2023 Presidential Election Results by States (As Announced by INEC)







