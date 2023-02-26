Tinubu leading in 3 senatorial districts, 9 federal constituencies in Oyo

.

By Adeola Badru

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, are dominating results of yesterday’s election Vanguard confirmed.

Though some of them have not been officially announced, feelers from where Vanguard monitored showed that APC is ahead in nine federal constituencies and three senatorial districts. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is having a good show in two.

It is not, however, clear as at press time what the outcomes in Ibadan North West/South West and Ibadan North East/South East federal constituencies would be.

Vanguard learnt that Fatai Buhari (Oyo North), Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central) and Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South), all of the APC, are coasting home.

APC’s candidates like Olamiju Alao-Akala (Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South/Oriire); Akin Alabi (Egbeda/Ona Ara); Olafisoye Wasiu (Akinyele/Lagelu); Tolulope Sadipe (Oluyole); Olaide Mahmuda (Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope); Tajudeen Kareem (ATISBO/Saki East/Saki West); Akeem Adeyemi (AFIJIO/Atiba/Oyo East/Oyo West); Akinremi Musiliu (Ibadan North) and Remi Oseni (Ibarapa East/Ido) are likely to be announced winner.

Candidates of the PDP like Anthony Adepoju (Ibarapa Central/Ibadan North), Ojo Sunday Makanjuola (Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere) and Shina Oyedeji (Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola) are likely to be announced winners ahead of Muraina Ajibola, Olusegun Odebunmi and Soliu Abu Gbadamosi of the APC.