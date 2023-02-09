Tinubu is my candidate, vote for him- Buhari urges Sokoto residents

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday called on Sokoto residents of Sokoto State to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asuwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 general elections.

Buhari, who spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Sokoto said Tinubu was the party’s flag bearer, adding, “we are all out to support him.

“Today, we are in Sokoto State, the Seat of the Caliphate, to campaign for our party’s candidate, Tinubu.

“He is my candidate, we should all vote for him and inform those that are not here with us.

*APC’s choice is Tinubu and we pray that he will be the one to lead our country,“ he said.

The president further appreciated the people of the for their show of love and hospitality since his arrival to the state.

Earlier, Tinubu thanked Buhari for his guidance throughout the campaigns of the party and pledged to sustain his legacies, if elected.

He lauded Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto North), the state APC leader, for his sustained commitment towards moblising more support for the party in the state.

“My coming to Sokoto State is a home coming, it is my home, so I want to assure my good relatives that we will make all Nigerians happy to if elected.

“Our target is to ensure a government that will care for the people and uplift their standard of living to better,“ he said.

Tinubu further vowed to tackle security challenges, fight corruption, create jobs and upgrade the standard of education across the country.