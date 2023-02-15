Tinubu: I’m not in Rivers looking for fish; we also have in Lagos

.

* As Amaechi stays off APC presidential rally in PH

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Bola Ahmed Tibunu at the campaign rally in Port Harcourt on Wednesday told the people he was not in Rivers state looking for fish or crayfish but to seek power to usher in prosperity to safeguard their inheritance.

Tinubu spoke to supporters at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, aka Liberation Stadium with Minister of Transportation and APC leader in Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi conspicuously absent at the rally.

Tinubu told the people, “Here we are in the Rivers, it’s not fish we are looking for. It’s not the crayfish we are looking for. We have it in Lagos too. What we’re looking for is authority. Authority to change your lives for prosperity. Power and mandate to give you the best of life, to take care of your inheritance.

“To make sure all of you, particularly the youths, are empowered to have the best skills in the world, that can manufacture, can produce things other countries want, things that can be produced for export from Nigeria, that can make Nigeria a nation of prosperity, joy and happiness beyond one day.

“Without our own factories, without better utilisation of our ports, without peace and stability, we cannot achieve those aims and dreams. We want you to take your lives seriously, beyond politics.

“I will become your president by the power of your votes. Make sure you have your PVCS. Make sure your votes and ballots are ready. You will vote for me as your President. And I pray one day you will be President too.

“We must work together to stop the vandalisation of oil assets. Let’s work hard together, let’s build a nation of joy and unity, a nation that is hardworking, a nation that is working together in unity, not killing one another.”

Meanwhile, former Governor Amaechi’s absence at the rally raised concerns over the perceived failure of the former minister to let go of the animosity generated between him and the candidate following the touchy presidential primary of the APC last year.

Dismissing Amaechi’s absence as borne out of any ill-feeling towards Tinubu, however, Darlington Nwauju, Spokesman, Rivers APC told Vanguard, “For those not aware, the former Transportation Minister is a Law school student attending to his academics. But you must also know that Amaechi is firmly in charge of the APC structure in Rivers State.”