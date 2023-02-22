Tinubu: G-37 confident of victory

A political pressure group, G-37, has appealed to Nigerians to come out enmass and elect the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Evans City, said this in Lagos at the grand finale of APC presidential campaign.

He said Nigerians cannot afford to return to the dark days of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP adding that Tinubu will consolidate on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari if voted into power.

City, who is optimistic of victory, explained that his association has campaigned across 36 states including Abuja to ensure total victory for the APC.

He assured that over three million G37 members would vote massively for Tinubu and all APC candidates in their various constituency across the country.

City cautioned Nigerians against voting wrong candidates in the polls.