Tinubu fought hard for democracy, deserves to be President — Sanusi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

An All Progressive Congress, APC Governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Dr Sanusi Ohiare has expressed confidence that the party‘s Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win Saturday’s presidential election.

Dr. Ohiare said Tinubu’s performance as the executive governor of Lagos state has shown that he will turn around the fortune of Nigeria if voted as the next president.

He also stated that none of the other candidates measures up to Tinubu in terms of political and professional antecedents.

Dr Sanusi stated this on Wednesday in Okene headquarters of Kogi central senatorial district during a rally he organized to boost Tinubu/Shettima’s presidential ambition in the state.

Sanusi, who just resigned as the Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) described the APC presidential candidate as a leader with character, experience and capacity that can move the country to the next level of development.

“If you take a look at all the candidates contesting the presidential election in terms of capacity and wealth of experience, in terms of track record, nobody can be measured up to Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“He (Tinubu) dedicated his entire life and resource to advancing the cause of democracy in the last 30 to 40 years. The democracy we are enjoying today Tinubu is one of the few Nigerians that fought for it.

“When he was Governor of Lagos state he laid a very strong, solid and viable foundation that other governors followed that made the state strong in terms of infrastructure development and huge revenue generation.

“The Saturday election should not be about the sentiment of any type but of track record and ability to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians especially the rural dwellers that form an appreciable percentage of the nation’s population.”

The Governorship aspirant who called on the people of Kogi state and indeed Nigerians to come out en mass and vote for Asiwaju said APC is very lucky to have him as a candidate.

Sanusi urged the people of the State, particularly people of the Central Senatorial District to turn out en mass and vote for APC from “top to bottom.”