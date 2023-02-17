Tinubu didn’t instigate govs against Buhari on Naira redesign — APC

.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as fake, a media report that Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate asked party governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s orders on the new naira note re-design.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) gave the clarification in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fake viral news, claiming that Tinubu has asked APC governors to ignore President Buhari’s broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the re-circulation of old naira notes.

“The publication by the Peoples Gazette is fake; Tnubu never issued such an order.

“Mr Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued a such advisory on behalf of Tinubu,’’ Onanuga stated.

He added that the message quoted by the platform was being randomly shared on WhatsApp, stressing that Alake was not the author.

He stated also that since the naira note re-design crisis started, Tinubu had been calling for calm as the authorities tried to find out a solution to the crisis.

“He has offered a six-point suggestion to lessen the anguish our people are facing in trying to get money from the banks.

“He has also held several meetings with President Buhari, his lead over the matter.

“It is thus inconceivable and unthinkable that he would instruct APC governors to disregard President Buhari’s order on the currency matter.

“Governors who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land,’’ Onanuga stressed.

According to the Director of Media and Publicity, APC-PCC, Tinubu has no influence in the decision.

He added that journalists unless acting on the dictates of political opponents or prosecuting some agenda should endeavour to confirm authorship of their materials from the APC-PCC Media and Publicity Directorate.

Onanuga stated also that journalists could also seek confirmation from the Tinubu Media Office or Mr Alake before going to press.

“The Gazette should recant the story with immediate effect,’’ Onanuga advised.