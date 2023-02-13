‎Tinubu described as unifier during Tunji Bello’s door-to-door campaign

Leader of the Association of Ram and Goat Sellers in Lagos State, Alhaji Alkali Muhammad Ibrahim, has described the APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the only political leader who loves particularly the Ibos and Hausa/Fulanis, including people of other tribes and ethnic groups, with the extreme passion with which he loves his fellow Yoruba brothers.

Speaking during an intensive door-to-door campaign of a network of canvasses, constituted for Tinubu’s presidency, by Tunji Bello, Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Alkali urged all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, sex and religion to support the APC flag bearer to coast home to victory at the impending presidential poll.

“Today, Asiwaju is the only Mandela of Nigeria, because of the impartial manner he settled inter-communal crises between Hausas and his Yoruba brothers, and between Yorubas and Ibos and also giving them a sense of belonging by appointing them into high offices, both in his government and the party, apart from his great achievements towards the development of the state”, Alkali said.

He commended the convener of the campaign group Hon Tunji Bello, and also gave great thanks to the group of canvassers for their exemplary sense of diligence.”

“As you can see, they are everywhere in the on-going door-to- door exercise, mobilising in support of Tinubu/Shettima/Sanwo-Olu.They are leaving no stone unturned. I’m happy at the good work they are doing across the state, and this is why my humble self and a good number of our members are also actively going around with them as an expression of our solidarity.”

Also speaking, Secretary of the association who were among those who accompanied their leader, during the on-going door-to-door exercise, Alhaji Abdullahi Adeniji, described Tinubu as the most unifying factor in Nigerian politics, who will not only usher in peace, but also astronomical progress as he did during his era as governor of Lagos State.

“This is why members of our association are fully behind him. I, therefore, seize this opportunity to urge every Nigerian who loves progress to give him the maximum support to succeed, for the overall good of the nation,” he charged.

Co-ordinator of the group of canvasses, Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida, seized the opportunity to offer immense thanks to Mr. Tunji Bello, not only for initiating the idea, behind the current mobilisation thrust but also shouldering the huge financial expenses involved.

“For several weeks past now, we had busied ourselves day and night on the streets in intensive door-to-door campaign throughout the state convincing the electorates not only to obtain their PVC, but also ensure as a matter of must, that they use it for our able leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am glad to tell you that the exercise so far, has been a huge success, going by the zeal with which the people have accepted us and our message. From what I have seen so far, I have no doubt that the good people of Lagos State, will come out in large numbers on the election day to vote not only for our great leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, as president of our great nation, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor, but also ensure a successful outing for all contestants under the APC umbrella,” said Megida who is also a Senior Special Assistant (Political) to Hon Tunji Bello.

Also speaking, a prominent women leader, and Chairman Conference of Principals, Lagos State, Mrs.Morenikeji Kuforiji, urged every woman in the country, to cast their votes for Tinubu in view of his passionate interest for the advancement of women.