‘Tinubu, best option to turn Nigeria’s economy’

An entrepreneur, Mr Alaba Akinlaja, says the presidential candidate of the APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu, remains the best option to turn around the economy of Nigeria and improve the country’s security architecture.

Akinlaja, who spoke on Monday on the possibility of the APC victory at the Feb. 25 poll, stated that he had absolute confidence in Tinubu to assemble a team to take the country out of the cauldron it had found itself.

Akinlaja added that Nigerians from all walks of life recognised the APC’s presidential candidate to be an individual with proven personal leadership and capacity to steer the country into abundance.

According to him, Tinubu has a good sense of judgment in identifying talents with the ability to contribute to good governance.

“Our best bet as a nation is Tinubu. If we want to emancipate Nigerians, whether the rich, poor and the downtrodden, all we need is a man with capacity and a match that is compatible to address all agitations and bring peace to all sectors,” Akinlaja noted.

The entrepreneur, who predicted victory for Tinubu, said that if Tinubu could win, he would lead the country to greater political and social stability.

“Despite what naysayers say about the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the party, the Renewed Hope Agenda of Asiwaju Presidency if he wins, will fully take off and take care of agitations and worries of everyone for the betterment of the country.

“His performance within the first 100 days will douse tension and create stability in every facet in the polity,”Akinlaja said. ( NAN)