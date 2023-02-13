Tinubu accuses Atiku, Obi of wanting to profit from Nigerian’s pain

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party, Peter Obi, of being frustrated by their inability to profit off the pains being faced by Nigerians due to the scarcity of Naira notes in the country.

Tinubu disclosed this, on Monday, in Abuja, in a counter-allegation to claims by Atiku that the APC candidate had mopped up billions of Naira notes to be used for vote buying, challenging him to release the same to Nigerians.

Special Adviser, Media, and Public Affairs at the Tinubu Media Office, Mahmud Jega, described the allegation as “simply ludicrous, spurious and a desperate attempt to divert public attention from the anti-people posturing of the PDP candidate, after he and the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, asked the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, not to extend the deadline for the use of old naira notes”.

Tinubu said the duo took the position despite the pains Nigerians are experiencing.

“They actively promoted the sanctity of the deadline in the calculated hope of reaping a political windfall from the people’s suffering.

“We are not surprised that the PDP made a volte-face to conjure a completely unfounded allegation against Tinubu. Having realized that Atiku’s selfish, uncaring position has generated popular anger and resentment against him, it came up with this absurd claim that our candidate is mopping up new currency notes.

“We want to assure Nigerians that claim is utterly false.

“Also spurious, devilish and unconscionable is the claim by two UK-based Nigerians, one Bulama Bukarta and one Jafar Jafar, that the currency change was made because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stockpiled billions of naira in every state with the intention of vote buying.

“There is no iota of truth in this claim which was concocted for mischievous and devilish purposes by these PDP agents.

“They made this serious allegation recklessly without a shred of evidence, believing that by living in the UK, they are beyond the reach of Nigerian laws of defamation”, Tinubu stated.

Meanwhile, Jigawa state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru has charged northern women to deploy their voting strength to the advantage of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the February 25 Presidential election.

Gov. Badaru gave the charge at the APC Northern Female Stakeholders Strategy Session which held at the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC headquarters in Abuja.

The event which had several stakeholders including zonal, state and deputy state woman leaders from the North had as its theme, “Progressive Northern Women playing a pivotal role towards 2023 election victory”.

Badaru who was chairman of the occasion noted that both Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima care about women and would go all out to take care of them.

He said; “Women have practically taken over the campaigns and have contributed more to spreading the message of renewed hope. I want to encourage you to keep it up and use your numbers to the advantage of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket’.

Deputy National Woman Leader of the party, Hajia Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim who organised the session said it was the grand finale of all value-driven events that we have held as APC women in the North.

She said; “Opposition is not an option. Opposition is not a good thing. So, as women, we must redouble our efforts and ensure that we deliver APC from top to bottom.

“In every State visited, there is joy we always leave on the faces of the women and they in return always promise to redouble their efforts in mobilizing votes for our party. I can proudly mention that these women that are seated here today, are the greatest battalion of foot-soldiers that will make the Presidency of Asiwaju realizable and achievable”.

Keynote speaker at the session, Barr. Zainab Buba Marwa noted that a disaggregation of registered voters shows that 13 million of them are housewives, and hence the need for the APC women to reach out to them.

According to her, there is need to introduce grassroots canvassing.

“When we go to rallies we are actually preaching to the choir because those are our own APC members. However, we need to go beyond our members and meet other Nigerians who are not members of any party and those who belong to other parties”, she stated.