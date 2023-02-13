Time to rescue Nigerians from suffering is now — Southwest PDP women

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Directorate of Women Affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Committee in the southwest has called on electorates to rescue Nigerians from the current hardship they were plunged by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Directorate during its Southwest town hall meeting with PDP women leaders and members across the six states in the zone held in Osogbo on Monday stressed that Nigerians are going through an avoidable crisis which the APC-led administration dragged the state into since the eight years of its administration.

Addressing the gathering, the PCC women coordinator in the southwest, Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sanni charged women across the southwest states to start an enlightenment campaign among the masses to vote APC out in order to end present suffering across the country.

Her words, “Nigeria has never had it this bad in the over 60 years of its existence. We have never been faced with an avoidable crisis of fuel and currency scarcity like this one imposed on us by the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

“We must begin to go from one village to another, enlighten the people on the need to end this suffering, to vote out APC and restore Nigeria’s hope by voting PDP for the nation’s presidency”.

Also speaking, a representative of Mrs Titi Atiku-Abubakar, urged participants at the meeting to go back to their respective states and localities with the message of hope that Atiku Abubakar will recover Nigeria and its potential for the benefit of the masses.

Represented by Mrs Funmi Lemuye-Oluoje, she said a vote for Atiku Abubakar is a vote to return power to the masses and place Nigeria back on the path of prosperity.