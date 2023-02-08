Time to diversify from oil to agriculture — Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, reiterated the need for Nigeria to move away from an oil dependent economy to an agricultural sufficient one for the all round development of the nation’s economy.

Governor Abiodun, who spoke while declaring open the 12th Gateway International Trade Fair, with the theme: ‘Energy and Agriculture, A Panacea to Economic and Sustainable Multi-Sectoral Growth: Ogun Pathway to Economic Prosperity’, emphasised that agriculture has become important to the national growth.

Represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said the State Ministry of Agriculture was constantly working with farmers towards increasing their yield in a bid to increase productivity while partnering with federal government and African Development Bank in developing Agro processing Schools across the state.

Speaking on the creation of an Agro Cargo Airport in the state, Abiodun noted that the project was aimed at changing the entire business landscape of the State and create at least 20,000 direct jobs in its first year of operation.

While stressing the importance of trade fairs to include an avenue for expansion of trade, promotion of economic diversification which, he said, cannot be emphasised, he added that it proves as a verification platform for business owners to display their goods and services to the world.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, said the importance of agriculture and raw materials to industries cannot be underestimated, saying that this informed the governor’s decision to invest meaningfully to improve the sectors.

The Chairman, OGUNCCIMA Board of Directors and past President NACCIMA, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, in her remarks, said the sector was one to reckon with if any government wants to succeed.