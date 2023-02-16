Home » News » Tight security as APC supporters await Tinubu’s arrival at Mapo
News

February 16, 2023

Tight security as APC supporters await Tinubu’s arrival at Mapo

By Adeola Badru

There is tight security presence which comprised of the police, civil defence, Amotekun and other local security agencies as the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is billed to arrive at the ancient Mapo Hall for his campaign rally today.

As of the time of filling this report, party stalwarts and supporters have thronged the venue to receive their presidential candidate.

